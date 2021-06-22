Advertisement

Recovery team successfully recovers a stranded boat in Alachua County

Sheriff deputies say someone got stranded on Orange Lake after their boat's motor fell off into...
Sheriff deputies say someone got stranded on Orange Lake after their boat's motor fell off into the water.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A boater is now safe after a successful rescue mission Sunday night in Alachua County.

Sheriff deputies say someone got stranded on Orange Lake after their boat’s motor fell off into the water.

Deputies from the marine recovery team were able to tow the boat back to the Cross Creek’s boat ramp, and no one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville Police arrests local woman for having sex with a minor
Gainesville woman arrested for having sexual relations with a minor
Deputies say Anderson drove her to Watermelon Pond Park in Newberry where he told her he would...
Alachua man arrested for assaulting and kidnapping his own wife
Six inmates taken to hospital after prisoner van crash
Six inmates hospitalized in Ocala after a man crashes into a corrections van
“I’m going to make sure that you are the man that your mom wanted you to be”; Palatka High...
“I’m going to make sure that you are the man that your mom wanted you to be”; Palatka High School football coach tackles 20s while raising successful teen
Hundreds came out to enjoy music, vendors and food.
Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth in Ocala

Latest News

Ami Fields spoke out against her termination
Lake City City Council meets to discuss former HR manager’s premature termination
russell report
The Russell Report: Gator athletes heading to the Olympics, and the NBA’s injury problem
The Russell Report
The Russell Report: Gator athletes heading to the Olympics, and the NBA’s injury problem
florida unemployment checks
Florida’s $300 unemployment checks ending Saturday