Recovery team successfully recovers a stranded boat in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A boater is now safe after a successful rescue mission Sunday night in Alachua County.

Sheriff deputies say someone got stranded on Orange Lake after their boat’s motor fell off into the water.

Deputies from the marine recovery team were able to tow the boat back to the Cross Creek’s boat ramp, and no one was hurt.

