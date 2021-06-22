UF products Will Claye, Cory McGee make U.S. Olympic track and field team

EUGENE, Ore. (WCJB) -A decade after launching their track and field careers at the University of Florida, Will Claye and Cory McGee will represent their country, and their school, at the Tokyo Olympics.

Claye won the U.S. Olympic Trials in the triple jump on Monday night in Eugene, Oregon with a mark of 56 feet, five and three quarter inches. The U.S. takes the top three finishers in the event and Claye easily qualified, winning the event by four inches.

While a Gator, Claye captured the NCAA indoor title in the triple jump in 2011. He will have a chance to earn his fourth career Olympic medal later this summer in Tokyo to go along with two silvers and one bronze he claimed from 2012 to 2016.

McGee made her first Olympic team with her performance in the women’s 1500 meters, taking second place in 4 minutes, point 67 seconds. The top three U.S. women reach the Olympic team.

McGee got off to a good start, stayed even with eventual winner Elle Purrier St. Pierre for most of the race, and pulled away from the rest of the pack to finish second comfortably. McGee was an NCAA runner-up and 10-time All-American at Florida between 2011 and 2014.

The U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials run through Sunday, June 27th in Eugene. Other prominent former Gators in the event include Grant Holloway (110 meter hurdles) and Marquis Dendy (long jump).

