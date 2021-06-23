Alachua County School Board approves urgent job descriptions, administrator contracts to be approved

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After nearly four hours, 19 job descriptions from Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon’s new and amended job description plan passed by the school board 3 to 1.

Board members voted to pass all the job descriptions but after that vote failed 2 to 2, Simon asked the board if they could approve the descriptions she needed the most.

Related story: Vacancy on Alachua County School Board leaves board members in deadlock

“Manager of data analytics, manager of special projects, manager of student assessment,” Simon listed at the meeting.

Because not all the new job descriptions were approved, ACPS spokesperson Jackie Johnson said there are roughly 25 positions that still need to be approved or denied by the board.

“Some are simply title changes, some are changes in the job descriptions more accurately reflect the jobs that they are currently doing and some of them are brand new job descriptions, to help us get through the next two years coming out of COVID,” Johnson said.

Administrators who move into those new roles, or are still waiting on positions to be approved, will still receive a contract on Monday.

“People who are already in administrative positions in the district, their names have to go before the board but they are not tied into any particular position,” Johnson added.

Johnson said the contracts and the job descriptions are separate.

So, some administrators will be faced with the prospect of signing a contract, knowing their role may not be defined until after they put pen to paper.

“So what goes before the board on Monday are the names of administrators, not the exact positions that they are going to be in,” Johnson said.

Some outside hires will also be on Monday’s list.

As far as the vacant seat on the school board goes, Governor Ron DeSantis is set to appoint someone to fill the position, but former District 2 board member Diyonne McGraw is filing a lawsuit challenging her removal.

Related story: Diyonne McGraw files lawsuit challenging governor’s move to vacate her school board seat

School board chair Leanetta McNealy can call for an election next year.

“It’s in the hands of the governor to determine who is going to be the person that fills that seat at least until the election of 2022, if the school board chair decides to call for an election that fills that seat in August of 2022,” McNealy said.

Job descriptions that were not voted on will be addressed at the end of July and then the board will move into hiring and issuing contracts for those non-administrative roles, if the descriptions are approved.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.