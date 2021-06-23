New comprehensive plan proposal won’t stop Dollar General from building in Micanopy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday, Alachua County commissioners discussed their comprehensive plan on rural commercial agriculture land use.

This plan would downgrade the maximum commercial building size from 10,000 sq. ft. to 3,000 in these areas.

So a big box store won’t be able to build on any of the 43 rural parcels being discussed.

“Currently the comprehensive plan says these parcels can be developed with 10,000 square foot buildings again a lot of these parcels are really small parcels and that’s just kind of a holdover. There’s also a policy in the comprehensive plan that says the county commission will review all of these lands uses,” said the director of growth management Missy Daniels.

Since the old plan is still in effect, the Dollar General that could come to The battle of Micanopy battlefield grounds is still a possibility, since that plan abides by the current code.

“They’ll be scheduled for a hearing with the development review committee likely to happen before this comprehensive plan amendment would be adopted and go into effect, but they’re already in the process they’ve already submitted an application so they’re under the current comprehensive plan today,” said Daniels.

Micanopy resident Jack Moore opposes the controversial building project.

“There’s a place for dollar general and we think we can find another place that would be a better service to our community as well as being something that would be more appropriate. it’s just that we cannot have that kind of development here on this sacred land,” said Moore.

The new comprehensive plan will be transmitted and sent to state agencies for feedback, and then county commissioners can hold a hearing to adopt this plan, but it might not be until August.

Even if Dollar General isn’t affected by the proposed new plan, they face another hurdle.

SE Tuscawilla Rd. is now a scenic route and the 18 wheelers that deliver stock to Dollar General stores all over, are not allowed to drive on it.

