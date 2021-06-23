Advertisement

Former Gator Bradley Beal named to U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team

Beal been voted an All-Star in three of the last four seasons
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots against Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias...
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots against Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the first time, a Florida Gator will compete men’s basketball at the Olympics. Former UF guard Bradley Beal was named to the 12-man U.S. roster on Wednesday, the culmination of a career year in which Beal averaged 31.3 points per game to rank second in the NBA.

Beal was a Gator for just one season, earning First Team All-SEC honors in 2011-12. Now a veteran of nine NBA seasons, he has been cresting, having been voted an All-Star in three of the last four seasons.

Beal joins a Team USA roster whose only returning Olympian from 2016 is Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. Others selected for the team were guards Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker and Zach LaVine, plus front court players Khris Middleton, Bam Adebayo, Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green, Jerami Grant, and Kevin Love.

Team USA’s first game in Tokyo is scheduled for July 25 versus France.

