Labor union launches petition asking to extend extra unemployment benefits

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Extra state unemployment benefits are set to end in just three days, but some Floridians are hoping they can do something to extend the benefits.

Members of Florida’s American Federation of Labor launched an online petition that has gained more than 6,000 signatures in three weeks.

“The fact of the matter is we should be paying high enough wages where people can afford to go to work,” said Lanny Mathis, the President of North Central Florida Central Labor Council.

He said he doesn’t believe people are sitting at home collecting unemployment.

“They’re really struggling trying to pay their daycare for their kids and are unable to go back to work because they don’t make enough money to try to pay for childcare.”

CareerSource North Central Florida said over the past three months it has provided more than 12 hundred services to 218 unemployed people.

The recruitment event today was just one of the many ways they’re getting people back to work.

Kevin Sheilley, CEO of the Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership, said he agrees with the governor’s decision.

“I think it’s really important that people understand that if they want to earn more money, now is the time,” said Sheilley. “There are so many free and subsidized programs that will help them be able to do that to get the skills they need. They just have to take advantage of those.”

He said he’s spoken with employers who say the governor cutting benefits is resulting in more people re-entering the work force.

“I have employers who will hire everyone they can today at rates equal to or more from what they were drawing from that employment,” Sheilley said.

The petition from the labor union is set to hit the governor’s desk tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.