Tee Time Week Three: Turning green-side bunker shots into easy money with Eric Thomas of Ironwood Golf Course

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For most amateur golfers, properly executing a green-side bunker shot is a lot like hitting the lottery.

All too often, high-handicappers take too little or too much sand, which either leaves the ball in the bunker or flies it well over the green - neither of which deliver the desired result.

Luckily, Ironwood Golf Course Club Professional, Eric Thomas, demonstrates a simple drill to help golfers of all skill levels.

Once you’ve practiced this drill a few times, finding your ball in the sand will make it go from a frustrating experience to your favorite day at the beach.

Ironwood Golf Course is located at 2100 NE 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609 right next to the Gainesville Airport.

To book a lesson with Eric Thomas, for kids or adults, call the course at 352-393-8500.

To reserve a tee time, you must go to Ironwoodgolfcourse and select your tee time 10 days in advance of the date you wish to play.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.