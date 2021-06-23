Advertisement

Tee Time Week Three: Turning green-side bunker shots into easy money with Eric Thomas of Ironwood Golf Course

By Chris Pinson
Updated: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For most amateur golfers, properly executing a green-side bunker shot is a lot like hitting the lottery.

All too often, high-handicappers take too little or too much sand, which either leaves the ball in the bunker or flies it well over the green - neither of which deliver the desired result.

Luckily, Ironwood Golf Course Club Professional, Eric Thomas, demonstrates a simple drill to help golfers of all skill levels.

Once you’ve practiced this drill a few times, finding your ball in the sand will make it go from a frustrating experience to your favorite day at the beach.

Ironwood Golf Course is located at 2100 NE 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609 right next to the Gainesville Airport.

To book a lesson with Eric Thomas, for kids or adults, call the course at 352-393-8500.

To reserve a tee time, you must go to Ironwoodgolfcourse and select your tee time 10 days in advance of the date you wish to play.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

While passing through Marion County, 59-year-old Quang Vo of California bought a winning...
California truck driver bought winning lottery ticket in Marion County
Five year old Maisy Lamica of Valdosta, Georgia is recovering at UF Health Shands after being...
Child recovers from rattlesnake bites after being treated for days at UF Health Shands
Three NCFL sheriffs decline and two accept trip to the border with Rep. Cammack
Gainesville shooting
BREAKING: “All victims were juveniles,” Five injured in Gainesville shootings
A squid is shown at a lab in Honolulu on June 11, 2021. Dozens of baby squid from Hawaii are in...
University of Florida professor partners with NASA sending squid into space

Latest News

Forest's Burt commits to Gators
Ocala DB also plays WR in high school
Ocala’s Jamarrien Burt commits to play football for Gators
Florida met Morehead State on Thurs.
UF volleyball team unveils complete fall schedule
Gator VB schedule
Deanne Rose makes Olympic team