UF Health epidemiologist talks COVID-19 Delta variant and what it means for the US

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new mutation of COVID-19 known as the Delta variant is becoming a rising concern across the US.

TV20 spoke to Dr. Cindy Prins, an epidemiologist at the University of Florida, who made it very clear that the Delta variant is more transmissible and more likely to lead to hospitalizations. She said this sparks a major concern for areas with low vaccination rates.

Those who are vaccinated can still get infected with this mutation, but Dr. Prins said that it’s very rare. However, she made it a point that those unvaccinated should take action before this variant spreads further.

“One thing I want to remind people is that masks are very protective. Vaccination is really the best way to protect yourself. You know, if you’re partially vaccinated or not vaccinated, I would recommend continuing to wear a mask until you’re able to get that vaccine and get your full immunity,” said Prins.

This strain is forecast to affect the US over the next few weeks. However, herd immunity has not yet been reached for many areas.

Doctor Prins couldn’t comment on what UF Health is doing to prepare for this potential spike in cases.

