University of Florida scientists help create what could be the fastest COVID-19 test
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Scientists at the University of Florida have helped to create what could be the fastest COVID-19 test.
They said it only takes up to 30 seconds to get results.
In partnership with Taiwan’s National Chiao Tung University, these scientists have created a prototype handheld device that can test for COVID-19.
They have been developing this product for more than a decade and have used it in the past to test for illnesses including the Zika virus.
There are two parts to the technology, a single use biosensor strip and the reusable battery powered device.
They said it’s similar to testing glucose if you have diabetes, but they’re testing a person’s salvia for COVID.
“That is the end goal, is for us to be able to use it at home or in theaters. I’m a dentist. I like to be able to use it for my patients before I start generating aerosols for my procedures,” UF Professor in the College of Dentistry, Josephine Esquivel-Upshaw said.
And it is something that they eventually intend to mass produce for the public, but they said they don’t have a timeline for when that might happen.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.