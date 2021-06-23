Advertisement

University of Florida scientists help create what could be the fastest COVID-19 test

By Julia Laude
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Scientists at the University of Florida have helped to create what could be the fastest COVID-19 test.

They said it only takes up to 30 seconds to get results.

In partnership with Taiwan’s National Chiao Tung University, these scientists have created a prototype handheld device that can test for COVID-19.

They have been developing this product for more than a decade and have used it in the past to test for illnesses including the Zika virus.

There are two parts to the technology, a single use biosensor strip and the reusable battery powered device.

They said it’s similar to testing glucose if you have diabetes, but they’re testing a person’s salvia for COVID.

“That is the end goal, is for us to be able to use it at home or in theaters. I’m a dentist. I like to be able to use it for my patients before I start generating aerosols for my procedures,” UF Professor in the College of Dentistry, Josephine Esquivel-Upshaw said.

And it is something that they eventually intend to mass produce for the public, but they said they don’t have a timeline for when that might happen.

