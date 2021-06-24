California truck driver bought winning lottery ticket in Marion County
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - A truck driver was in the right place at the right time.
While passing through Marion County, 59-year-old Quang Vo of California bought a winning lottery ticket.
Vo won $1,000,000 dollars.
The Petro Stopping Center on West Highway 318 in Reddick will get a bonus of $1000 for selling the winning ticket.
