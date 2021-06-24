Child recovers from rattlesnake bites after being treated for days at UF Health Shands

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Five-year-old Maisy Lamica of Valdosta, Georgia is recovering at UF Health Shands after being bitten multiple times by a rattlesnake.

RELATED STORY: 5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times

Maisy’s condition rapidly deteriorated as her body went into anaphylactic shock. She was life-flighted to Shands where she received 37 vials of anti-venom.

According to the Valdosta Daily Times, Maisy woke up Wednesday and was even able to walk around the hospital.

A GoFundMe has raised nearly $12,000 for the family so far.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.