Child recovers from rattlesnake bites after being treated for days at UF Health Shands

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:25 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Five-year-old Maisy Lamica of Valdosta, Georgia is recovering at UF Health Shands after being bitten multiple times by a rattlesnake.

Maisy’s condition rapidly deteriorated as her body went into anaphylactic shock. She was life-flighted to Shands where she received 37 vials of anti-venom.

According to the Valdosta Daily Times, Maisy woke up Wednesday and was even able to walk around the hospital.

A GoFundMe has raised nearly $12,000 for the family so far.

