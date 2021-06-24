Advertisement

Columbia County Report: Lake City hosts biggest Babe Ruth tournament in the nation, and Lake City mayor signs off on suspending city manager

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 1,200 softball players made their way to Lake City today to kick off the biggest Babe Ruth tournament in the nation.

The state championship is hosting more than 100 youth teams from across the state.

Joe Gagne, the head coach of the 16U explosion, said his team looks forward to this tournament every year.

“I got a great set of girls here. They give all they got they leave it out on the field and like I said we’re number 1 in our district,” said Gagne.

All of the teams are competing for the chance to move on to the Babe Ruth Softball World Series in Jensen Beach next month..

Some Lake City officials are navigating new waters after fallout from Monday’s meeting.

Mayor Stephen Witt signed a resolution to terminate City Manager Joe Helfenberger, who is currently suspended.

On Monday, former HR Manager Ami Fields went into the city meeting hoping to get her old position back, after Helfenberger fired her.

Instead, she walked out with a new title.

The board voted to terminate Helfenberger over concerns with his practices and made Fields the Interim City Manager, taking his place.

The resolution will be served on Helfenberger today.

If he chooses to appeal, he has five business days to do it.

