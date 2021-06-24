Advertisement

Former Infinite Energy workers facing unemployment following Gas South’s acquisition

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 50 Gas South employees—previously workers of Infinite Energy—will be out of a job by the end of June.

After Gas South’s acquisition of Infinite Energy last year, leaders of the company are eliminating certain positions—causing a wave of layoffs that remains unspecified.

Various former Infinite Energy employees have been offered positions, but the merger cannot accommodate the entire workforce. As Gas South explained in an official statement, ”there were certain positions that were deemed redundant.”

In the same statement, Gas South explains that the HR team is working closely with the affected employees to “either find them another role within the company or offer a generous severance package.”

It is unclear as to how this is impacting the overall staffing numbers, but June 30th will be the last day of work for at least 53 employees impacted by the merger.

