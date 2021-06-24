Former Infinite Energy workers facing unemployment following Gas South’s acquisition

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 50 Gas South employees—previously workers of Infinite Energy—will be out of a job by the end of June.

After Gas South’s acquisition of Infinite Energy last year, leaders of the company are eliminating certain positions—causing a wave of layoffs that remains unspecified.

TRENDING STORY: University of Florida professor partners with NASA sending squid into space

Various former Infinite Energy employees have been offered positions, but the merger cannot accommodate the entire workforce. As Gas South explained in an official statement, ”there were certain positions that were deemed redundant.”

In the same statement, Gas South explains that the HR team is working closely with the affected employees to “either find them another role within the company or offer a generous severance package.”

It is unclear as to how this is impacting the overall staffing numbers, but June 30th will be the last day of work for at least 53 employees impacted by the merger.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.