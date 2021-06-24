Advertisement

LCPD are looking for an armed robbery suspect after he fled from the scene

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Officers say early Wednesday morning the victim was smoking outside his home, that’s when a vehicle pulled up and a man with a gun jumped out. He then pointed the weapon at the victim demanding their belongings but the victim fought back wrestling away the gun, which went off.

The vehicle then drove off, and the robber ran off towards save-a-lot.

No suspects have been identified.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

While passing through Marion County, 59-year-old Quang Vo of California bought a winning...
California truck driver bought winning lottery ticket in Marion County
Five year old Maisy Lamica of Valdosta, Georgia is recovering at UF Health Shands after being...
Child recovers from rattlesnake bites after being treated for days at UF Health Shands
Three NCFL sheriffs decline and two accept trip to the border with Rep. Cammack
Gainesville shooting
BREAKING: “All victims were juveniles,” Five injured in Gainesville shootings
A squid is shown at a lab in Honolulu on June 11, 2021. Dozens of baby squid from Hawaii are in...
University of Florida professor partners with NASA sending squid into space

Latest News

Santa Fe Canoe Outpost
High Springs City Commission considers buying the Santa Fe Canoe Outpost
Gainesville shooting
BREAKING: “All victims were juveniles,” Five injured in Gainesville shootings
North Central Florida congresswoman Kat Cammack held a virtual town hall this evening with...
NCFL congresswoman Kat Cammack holds virtual town hall to address firefighters’ concerns
Shooter in officer-involved shooting has ties to Gainesville
Suspect in FL Blue Alert has ties to Gainesville
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses