LCPD are looking for an armed robbery suspect after he fled from the scene

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Officers say early Wednesday morning the victim was smoking outside his home, that’s when a vehicle pulled up and a man with a gun jumped out. He then pointed the weapon at the victim demanding their belongings but the victim fought back wrestling away the gun, which went off.

The vehicle then drove off, and the robber ran off towards save-a-lot.

No suspects have been identified.

