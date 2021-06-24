Marion Co. school board discusses low COVID cases in summer school and Evergreen Elementary School redistricting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - At the Marion County Public Schools work session, low COVID numbers during summer school and the redistricting of Evergreen Elementary school were topics of discussion.

More than 6,000 Marion County students are attending summer school and school board members said they are encouraged by the low number of COVID cases.

“We have a total of 56 students that have been excluded from COVID-like symptoms. I repeat, those are covid like symptoms in total, so that equates to less than 1% of students in attendance,” said Dr. Diane Gullet Marion County Public Schools superintendent.

Since only two students were confirmed to have positive COVID cases, school board members were given an updated recommendation from health professionals, saying optional mask-wearing should continue for the next school year.

The school board chair Nancy Thrower said board members still have to make a final ruling.

“From my perspective, unless there’s some sort of drastic change and data and circumstances I would say especially with these new medical recommendations is that we’re just going to keep doing what works.”

Board members also discussed the redistricting of Evergreen Elementary School.

Now that step one, which included placing students in other higher-performing schools is complete. The focus is on step two, determining exactly where to send students who move into Evergreen’s zone from this point forward.

That decision will be based on things like school capacity and estimated time on the bus.

