North Central Florida Apartment Association hosts the 8th annual charity bowl at Splitz bowling alley

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time since the pandemic, the North Central Florida Apartment Association was able to bowl strikes for a good cause. The 8th annual charity bowl was held at Splitz in Gainesville Wednesday night.

At the event, members raise money for a charity this year they selected catholic charities’ weekend hunger backpacks.

(Robert Carroll, organizer)

“We do want to show that landlords, especially during these times, are not just out collecting rent. We want to be a source of good for the community, we want to be part of the solution not the problem.”

Organizers hope to raise 75 hundred dollars which will provide more than 12 hundred backpacks filled with food for children in need.

