Ocala couple in federal court for their part in January Capital Hill riot

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two residents of Marion County had their first court appearance Thursday for their involvement in the riot on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6.

Jamie and Jennifer Buteau appeared before a judge at the United States courthouse in Ocala.

This husband and wife from Ocala were both wearing striped jumpsuits and had handcuffs on.

Both are facing multiple charges. Jamie, the husband, is facing eight different charges and could be sentenced to several years in federal prison.

The most serious charge Jennifer is facing is a misdemeanor.

Thursday she was given a 25,000 thousand dollar bond and will be given a GPS monitor and she must stay in middle Florida.

She did wish to go home to Rhode Island where she was born for her brother-in-laws funeral, but the judge said she would need to contact pre-trial services in order to travel.

Jamie was determined to be a risk to the community, so he will appear for a detention hearing for next Tuesday in Orlando.

Jennifer did have a relative in the court room. She didn’t want to give her name but told us her son is the Buteau’s grandchild.

This relative is also the one who is expected to be picking up Jennifer when she is finished processing at the Marion County Jail.

Her attorney said she will be released some time Thursday night.

