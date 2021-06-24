Advertisement

Ocala couple in federal court for their part in January Capital Hill riot

By Julia Laude
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two residents of Marion County had their first court appearance Thursday for their involvement in the riot on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6.

Jamie and Jennifer Buteau appeared before a judge at the United States courthouse in Ocala.

This husband and wife from Ocala were both wearing striped jumpsuits and had handcuffs on.

Both are facing multiple charges. Jamie, the husband, is facing eight different charges and could be sentenced to several years in federal prison.

The most serious charge Jennifer is facing is a misdemeanor.

Thursday she was given a 25,000 thousand dollar bond and will be given a GPS monitor and she must stay in middle Florida.

She did wish to go home to Rhode Island where she was born for her brother-in-laws funeral, but the judge said she would need to contact pre-trial services in order to travel.

Jamie was determined to be a risk to the community, so he will appear for a detention hearing for next Tuesday in Orlando.

Jennifer did have a relative in the court room. She didn’t want to give her name but told us her son is the Buteau’s grandchild.

This relative is also the one who is expected to be picking up Jennifer when she is finished processing at the Marion County Jail.

Her attorney said she will be released some time Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

While passing through Marion County, 59-year-old Quang Vo of California bought a winning...
California truck driver bought winning lottery ticket in Marion County
Five year old Maisy Lamica of Valdosta, Georgia is recovering at UF Health Shands after being...
Child recovers from rattlesnake bites after being treated for days at UF Health Shands
Three NCFL sheriffs decline and two accept trip to the border with Rep. Cammack
Gainesville shooting
BREAKING: “All victims were juveniles,” Five injured in Gainesville shootings
A squid is shown at a lab in Honolulu on June 11, 2021. Dozens of baby squid from Hawaii are in...
University of Florida professor partners with NASA sending squid into space

Latest News

Santa Fe Canoe Outpost
High Springs City Commission considers buying the Santa Fe Canoe Outpost
Gainesville shooting
BREAKING: “All victims were juveniles,” Five injured in Gainesville shootings
North Central Florida congresswoman Kat Cammack held a virtual town hall this evening with...
NCFL congresswoman Kat Cammack holds virtual town hall to address firefighters’ concerns
Shooter in officer-involved shooting has ties to Gainesville
Suspect in FL Blue Alert has ties to Gainesville
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses