Advertisement

SharpSpring in Celebration Pointe purchased by Constant Contact

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville marketing company known as SharpSpring has been bought by Constant Contact, which is a successful online marketing company.

CEO of SharpSpring, Rick Carlson, said positive changes are coming, and they plan to keep their offices in Celebration Pointe.

He said this new direction for SharpSpring is exactly what the city of Gainesville is looking for innovation-wise.

“Gainesville’s focus, I think there’s a number of people in the city focused on bringing companies that are notable to the Gainesville community as an engine for growth for our city. I think Constant Contact fits right in with that,” explained Carlson.

The deal was signed Tuesday, June 22. The company sold for $240 million, which will close in the third quarter of 2021.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

While passing through Marion County, 59-year-old Quang Vo of California bought a winning...
California truck driver bought winning lottery ticket in Marion County
Five year old Maisy Lamica of Valdosta, Georgia is recovering at UF Health Shands after being...
Child recovers from rattlesnake bites after being treated for days at UF Health Shands
Three NCFL sheriffs decline and two accept trip to the border with Rep. Cammack
Gainesville shooting
BREAKING: “All victims were juveniles,” Five injured in Gainesville shootings
A squid is shown at a lab in Honolulu on June 11, 2021. Dozens of baby squid from Hawaii are in...
University of Florida professor partners with NASA sending squid into space

Latest News

Santa Fe Canoe Outpost
High Springs City Commission considers buying the Santa Fe Canoe Outpost
Gainesville shooting
BREAKING: “All victims were juveniles,” Five injured in Gainesville shootings
North Central Florida congresswoman Kat Cammack held a virtual town hall this evening with...
NCFL congresswoman Kat Cammack holds virtual town hall to address firefighters’ concerns
Shooter in officer-involved shooting has ties to Gainesville
Suspect in FL Blue Alert has ties to Gainesville
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses