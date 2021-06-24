SharpSpring in Celebration Pointe purchased by Constant Contact

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville marketing company known as SharpSpring has been bought by Constant Contact, which is a successful online marketing company.

CEO of SharpSpring, Rick Carlson, said positive changes are coming, and they plan to keep their offices in Celebration Pointe.

He said this new direction for SharpSpring is exactly what the city of Gainesville is looking for innovation-wise.

“Gainesville’s focus, I think there’s a number of people in the city focused on bringing companies that are notable to the Gainesville community as an engine for growth for our city. I think Constant Contact fits right in with that,” explained Carlson.

The deal was signed Tuesday, June 22. The company sold for $240 million, which will close in the third quarter of 2021.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.