Three NCFL sheriffs decline and two accept trip to the border with Rep. Cammack

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -TV20 has confirmed that two North Central Florida Sheriffs are planning to attend a trip to the border with Rep. Kat Cammack (FL-3), but three have declined.

Cammack plans to visit the border between the U.S. and Mexico in Texas sometime next month. She is inviting members of the Florida Sheriff’s Association to attend. It’s an effort to bring attention to the crisis at the border.

“We are so excited to be able to really drive home the message that every town in America is a border town,” said Cammack. “I think our law enforcement officers have been seeing for a long time of the open porous border that we have on the southwest.”

Gilchrist County Sheriff and President of the Florida Sheriffs Association Bobby Schultz will not be attending. A GCSO spokesperson said Schultz appreciated the opportunity but must respectfully decline.

An ASO spokesperson said Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson is extremely busy and will not have the opportunity to travel out of state.

Dixie County Sheriff Darby Butler does support Cammack’s decision to make the trip to the border according to a spokesperson, but cannot attend.

Sheriffs Billy Woods and Gordon Smith of Marion and Bradford Counties respectively said they hope to attend if their schedule allows. Woods explained his support for the trip in a statement given to TV20.

