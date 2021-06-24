Two capitol riot suspects arrested by FBI agents appear in federal court in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - FBI agents arrested Jamie and Jennifer Buteau in Jacksonville Thursday on charges related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The suspects are set to appear in front of U.S. Magistrate Phillip Lammens at the Golden-Collum Memorial Federal Building and United States Courthouse for their first appearance at 2 p.m.

More than a dozen pages of documents from the United States Department of Justice detailing the Buteau’s involvement in the capitol riots, including photos, can be found here.

RELATED STORY: Dunnellon couple who were arrested following the Capital riots appear in U.S. District Court

FBI officials say 44 Floridians have been federally charged for their involvement in the riot.

TV20 has a reporter in the courtroom and will continue to update this story as it develops.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.