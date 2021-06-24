Advertisement

Two capitol riot suspects arrested by FBI agents appear in federal court in Ocala

Two suspects involved in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. capitol were arrested in Jacksonville and are appearing in federal court in Ocala.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - FBI agents arrested Jamie and Jennifer Buteau in Jacksonville Thursday on charges related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The suspects are set to appear in front of U.S. Magistrate Phillip Lammens at the Golden-Collum Memorial Federal Building and United States Courthouse for their first appearance at 2 p.m.

More than a dozen pages of documents from the United States Department of Justice detailing the Buteau’s involvement in the capitol riots, including photos, can be found here.

RELATED STORY: Dunnellon couple who were arrested following the Capital riots appear in U.S. District Court

FBI officials say 44 Floridians have been federally charged for their involvement in the riot.

TV20 has a reporter in the courtroom and will continue to update this story as it develops.

