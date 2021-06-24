Advertisement

Two UF products make Canadian Olympic women’s soccer team

Canada has won the bronze medal in each of the last two Olympics
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -2021 senior Deanne Rose and former Gator Adriana Leon are Tokyo-bound and will play for the Canadian women’s Olympic soccer team this summer, Team Canada revealed on Wednesday. Both players are veterans of international play.

Rose, only 22 years old, scored 18 goals in 43 career games at Florida. She also notched a key goal in Canada’s 2016 bronze medal-clinching match versus Brazil and has also appeared in a World Cup.

Leon played at Florida in 2012, scoring four game-winning goals for the SEC champions that season. She was also previously a member of the 2019 World Cup roster. Her selection for the Olympic team comes three months after she broke a bone in her left foot, according to the Canadian Press.

Canada has won the bronze medal in each of the last two Olympics and opens competition July 21 versus Japan.

