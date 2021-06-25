Advertisement

Alachua County Jail Director stepping down

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The newly hired head of the Alachua County Jail is already stepping down.

On Tuesday, Robert Woody submitted his resignation to Sheriff Clovis Watson.

Woody was hired not long after Watson took office.

It’s the second time woody has left this job. He previously ran the jail more than a decade ago.

His last day is July 8.

