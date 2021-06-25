Alachua County Jail Director stepping down

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The newly hired head of the Alachua County Jail is already stepping down.

On Tuesday, Robert Woody submitted his resignation to Sheriff Clovis Watson.

Woody was hired not long after Watson took office.

It’s the second time woody has left this job. He previously ran the jail more than a decade ago.

His last day is July 8.

