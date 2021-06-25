BREAKING: “All victims were juveniles,” Five injured in Gainesville shootings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers tell TV20 five people were injured at shootings in Northwest Gainesville Thursday night.

A GPD officer said a shooting happened at a juvenile’s party at the American Legion Post 16 on Northwest 6th Street. At this time they will not say if there were any deaths. All of the victims were Juveniles.

The officer said they are searching for two shooters, and there were two crime scenes. No one is in custody at this time. Officers do have access to surveillance video to aid in their search.

This article will be updated as more information is released in the developing story.

