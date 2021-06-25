“The cows were left to starve”: Neglected cattle seek sanctuary in NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 40 cows involved in a cruelty case in Sunrise, Florida are making their way to North Central Florida.

“The cows were left to starve in a field, littered with the corpses of their friends and family members,” according to a post from Critter Creek on Instagram. “Many of the cows had just given birth and most of the moms had no milk.”

Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville has already taken in 21 cows. The second group of cattle is expected the week after the fourth of July.

RELATED STORY: Escapee ‘Buddy the beefalo’ settles in NCFL after months on the run

Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary Co-Owner, Chris Amerman, said they were at their limit of animals to take care of, but after hearing and seeing where they came from, they couldn’t say no.

“We have a relationship with the SPCA Horse Rescue in Homestead, the animals they rescue from the Miami-Dade area are coming off of properties where the animals are completely neglected,” said Amerman. “Dead cows and probably anywhere from 30 to 40 cows just roaming around with no food or water and they spent weeks going out there trying to pin up and remove the animals.”

Critter Creek said it will be time-consuming and costly to care for these animals, but they feel good knowing they’ll never go hungry again.

To help with their recovery, you can find a link to help cover costs here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.