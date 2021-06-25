Gainesville synchronized swimming team headed to Junior Olympics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville may be known as the home of the Florida Gators, but when it comes to synchronized swimming, the Gaviatas are the team in town to beat.

The Gainesville Gaviatas are a competitive, youth synchronized swimming team that’s been around since 1997. They’re one of 20 teams in the sunshine state that compete in the Florida Association of Synchronized Swimming, which is a division of the United States Synchronized Swimming, Inc.

After the pandemic cut their 2020 season short, the Gaviatas resumed their full-time schedule. They perform in monthly competitions between February and June, all across the state.

In June, the oldest, competitive class of swimmers qualified for the Junior Olympics in Colorado. It was the first time the Gavaitas have qualified for the Junior Olympics since 2015.

The team of six has swimmers as young as 13, and as old as 17. They train practically year round to build their strength and condition their bodies for the demanding challenge of treading water as deep as 15-18 feet.

It also gives them time to create and practice their routines. Some of which can run as long as four minutes.

They will leave June 28, to allow their bodies to adjust to the time change and altitude, and perform on July 1 and 2.

The Gaviatas will perform two routines over two days at the Junior Olympics, with the hopes of advancing to the third and final day of competition.

