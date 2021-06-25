Advertisement

George Floyd statues vandalized in N.Y., N.J.; suspects sought

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
(CNN) - The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding four suspects in the vandalism of a George Floyd statue in Brooklyn.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video.

The Floyd statue and another one in Newark, N.J. were discovered vandalized early Thursday morning.

It came ahead of Derek Chauvin’s sentencing on Friday.

In both cases, the defacements included the name of a white supremacist group.

The Brooklyn bust was unveiled on Saturday for Juneteenth.

The NYPD Hate Crimes unit is investigating the vandalism. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for about 9 and a half minutes.

