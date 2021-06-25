Advertisement

High Springs City Commission considers buying the Santa Fe Canoe Outpost

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -High Springs city leaders want to seize an opportunity to purchase the Santa Fe Canoe Outpost.

At a meeting Thursday night, High Springs City Commission heard a presentation about potentially buying the property. The Outpost is valued at $600,000. There are also roughly $150,000 in renovations needed.

Commissioner Byran Williams said the investment is worth it to preserve the land. Another commissioner said the data shows this outpost draws interest from outside of Florida.

" Quite frankly it is a small economic engine in our community,” said Commissioner Ross Ambrose. “The Facebook data for who pays attention to the outpost near Visit Florida. The demographics of who comes to Florida so visitors from the UK, Germany, Canada the United State are all in proportion. There are people from 34 countries that follow the outpost on a regular basis.”

The purchase would be funded will the help of public and private dollars. Money will come from Wild Spaces and Public Places. There is also a private donor that is working in conjunction with the Alachua County Conservation Trust who could give $175,000.

Parks and Recreation Director Damon Messina believes the investment would benefit the area.

“By us purchasing this we can provide educational services for our community. Partner with local schools and organizations to offer programs and events,” said Messina.

No deal has been finalized. A contract for sale is still being worked on.

