Jennifer Buteau and husband facing multiple charges related to Jan. 6th Capitol riot

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Jennifer Buteau bonded out of the Marion County jail last night after being arrested for her alleged connection to the Jan. 6th capitol riot.

Her, along with her husband Jamie, were arrested in Jacksonville Wednesday and appeared in federal court in Ocala yesterday.

Jennifer posted her $25,000 dollar bond last night and left the marion county jail just before 10.

The Buteau’s are facing a slew of charges in relation to the Jan. 6th riot. Jamie is facing eight charges that could potentially have him sentenced to multiple years in prison.

Jennifer is being charged with two misdemeanors.

RELATED STORY: Two capitol riot suspects arrested by FBI agents appear in federal court in Ocala

