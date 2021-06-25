Advertisement

Man wanted for licking woman’s backside at a beauty supply store

Surveillance video shows a man walk up behind a woman bending over and lick her backside.
Surveillance video shows a man walk up behind a woman bending over and lick her backside.(NYPD Crime Stoppers)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing a woman who was shopping at a beauty supply store in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows a man walk up behind a woman bending over and lick her backside.

You can see the woman say something to the man, who police say then ran away.

According to the NYPD Crime Stopper unit, the incident happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. at Jota Jota Beauty Supply.

Law enforcement is offering a $3,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online or by calling 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville shooting
UPDATE: Five shot at teen party held at Gainesville American Legion post; two suspects in custody
Shooter in officer-involved shooting has ties to Gainesville
Suspect in FL Blue Alert has ties to Gainesville
Jail Director Robert Woody
Alachua County Jail Director stepping down
Ocala PD arrest Victor Buttermore who drew racist messages on Fancy Hair Collection van.
UPDATE: Ocala PD arrest vandal who drew racist messages on Fancy Hair Collection van
While passing through Marion County, 59-year-old Quang Vo of California bought a winning...
California truck driver bought winning lottery ticket in Marion County

Latest News

A makeshift memorial bears photos of some of the missing people that hangs from a fence, near...
Victims in Miami condo collapse came from around the world
In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, a traveler awaits for transportation at the Los Angeles...
Man jumps from moving plane at Los Angeles airport
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo search grows dire with 159 still unaccounted for
"A lot of people were in the girl's bathroom."
WATCH: Video obtained exclusively by TV20 shows the scene inside the American Legion Post as shots are fired
WATCH: Video obtained exclusively by TV20 shows the scene inside the American Legion Post as...
WATCH: Video obtained exclusively by TV20 shows the scene inside the American Legion Post as shots are fired