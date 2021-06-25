Marion County Pets: Dunkin, Sawyer, Lucy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable” “adoptable” animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Dunkin, an eight-year-old Boxer. Shelter staff say he’s an enthusiastic cuddler.

Next is Sawyer, who is three-months-old. He can chase toys for hours.

Finally, Lucy, a 10-year-old mixed breed. She’s looking for a happy, relaxing home.

Adoption fees are waived for all cats through June.

Fees are also being waived for dogs who have been at the shelter longer than six months.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter tuesday through saturday. To see all the pets available for adoption visit here.

