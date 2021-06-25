Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Dunkin, Sawyer, Lucy

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable” “adoptable” animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Dunkin, an eight-year-old Boxer. Shelter staff say he’s an enthusiastic cuddler.

Next is Sawyer, who is three-months-old. He can chase toys for hours.

Finally, Lucy, a 10-year-old mixed breed. She’s looking for a happy, relaxing home.

Adoption fees are waived for all cats through June.

Fees are also being waived for dogs who have been at the shelter longer than six months.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter tuesday through saturday. To see all the pets available for adoption visit here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville shooting
UPDATE: Five shot at teen party held at Gainesville American Legion post; two suspects in custody
Shooter in officer-involved shooting has ties to Gainesville
Suspect in FL Blue Alert has ties to Gainesville
Jail Director Robert Woody
Alachua County Jail Director stepping down
Ocala PD arrest Victor Buttermore who drew racist messages on Fancy Hair Collection van.
UPDATE: Ocala PD arrest vandal who drew racist messages on Fancy Hair Collection van
While passing through Marion County, 59-year-old Quang Vo of California bought a winning...
California truck driver bought winning lottery ticket in Marion County

Latest News

"A lot of people were in the girl's bathroom."
WATCH: Video obtained exclusively by TV20 shows the scene inside the American Legion Post as shots are fired
WATCH: Video obtained exclusively by TV20 shows the scene inside the American Legion Post as...
WATCH: Video obtained exclusively by TV20 shows the scene inside the American Legion Post as shots are fired
American Legion shooting survivor speaks out.
Teenage survivor of the American Legion Post shooting recounts the night that forever changed her
This is a hands-on defensive driving class educating drivers on vehicle awareness.
MCSO holds the “Teen Driver Challenge” to prevent teen deaths while driving
Seat belt convincer which demonstrates the impact of being involved in a minor traffic accident.
MCSO holds the “Teen Driver Challenge” to prevent teen deaths while driving