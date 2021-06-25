MCSO holds the “Teen Driver Challenge” to prevent teen deaths while driving

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Many of us get distracted while driving, but for teenagers driving is the leading cause of death.

That’s why the Marion County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Florida Sheriff’s Association to offer a free teen drivers challenge for young drivers ages 15 to 19.

Juan Ocasio a sergeant and a driving instructor with the sheriff’s office said their goal is to prevent teen deaths while driving.

“It’s great for us to be able to come out here as sheriff’s deputies to be able to teach them defensive driving. To make sure we prevent any type of deaths here in Marion County for our young people and anyone who is involved in the accident also.”

This is a hands-on defensive driving class educating drivers on vehicle awareness.

They cover various topics from teen crash facts to drug and alcohol use. Drivers also go through an obstacle course to simulate different scenarios on the road.

“They had us go like 30mph and without braking, you have to get out of the lane back into the lane without hitting any of the cones, and you have to break right at the very end and that one’s really hard because your brain wants you to break automatically,” said Olivia Phillips a driver at the challenge.

The sheriff’s office also goes around to high schools and events offering drunk busters. Where you put on goggles and pedal a 4-wheel bicycle to simulate being under the influence.

Phillips said the program taught her a lot and encourages others to sign up.

“They talk about texting while driving, all the distractions that we’re facing while we’re driving, but it can save lives so it’s really important and I would strongly encourage everybody to signup.”

July 2 is the last date for the challenge until school starts.

For more information on how to enroll click here.

