Advertisement

NCFL congresswoman Kat Cammack holds virtual town hall to address firefighters’ concerns

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - North Central Florida congresswoman Kat Cammack held a virtual town hall this evening with firefighters who say many of their departments need to be better funded.

The goal was to connect firefighters with the community, and highlight some of the issues facing the agencies.

Chief Harold Theus of Alachua County Fire Rescue stated that the issue is being able to do their job in a timely manner.

“Our biggest problem as a county agency is keeping up with the service delivery demand having having adequate resources so we can respond in a timely fashion. "

Many of the fire chiefs focused on their need for improved infrastructure because of a growing population.

TRENDING STORY: Vacancy on Alachua County School Board leaves board members in deadlock

That includes the need for new equipment and vehicles as well as improvements to aging fire stations.

However, Marion County and Ocala Fire Rescue chiefs said due to the half cent sales tax, infrastructure was not a major concern for them.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

While passing through Marion County, 59-year-old Quang Vo of California bought a winning...
California truck driver bought winning lottery ticket in Marion County
Five year old Maisy Lamica of Valdosta, Georgia is recovering at UF Health Shands after being...
Child recovers from rattlesnake bites after being treated for days at UF Health Shands
Three NCFL sheriffs decline and two accept trip to the border with Rep. Cammack
Gainesville shooting
BREAKING: “All victims were juveniles,” Five injured in Gainesville shootings
A squid is shown at a lab in Honolulu on June 11, 2021. Dozens of baby squid from Hawaii are in...
University of Florida professor partners with NASA sending squid into space

Latest News

Santa Fe Canoe Outpost
High Springs City Commission considers buying the Santa Fe Canoe Outpost
Gainesville shooting
BREAKING: “All victims were juveniles,” Five injured in Gainesville shootings
NCFL Congresswoman Kat Cammack holds virtual town hall with firefighters
NCFL Congresswoman Kat Cammack holds virtual town hall with firefighters
Shooter in officer-involved shooting has ties to Gainesville
Suspect in FL Blue Alert has ties to Gainesville