NCFL congresswoman Kat Cammack holds virtual town hall to address firefighters’ concerns

(WCJB) - North Central Florida congresswoman Kat Cammack held a virtual town hall this evening with firefighters who say many of their departments need to be better funded.

The goal was to connect firefighters with the community, and highlight some of the issues facing the agencies.

Chief Harold Theus of Alachua County Fire Rescue stated that the issue is being able to do their job in a timely manner.

“Our biggest problem as a county agency is keeping up with the service delivery demand having having adequate resources so we can respond in a timely fashion. "

Many of the fire chiefs focused on their need for improved infrastructure because of a growing population.

That includes the need for new equipment and vehicles as well as improvements to aging fire stations.

However, Marion County and Ocala Fire Rescue chiefs said due to the half cent sales tax, infrastructure was not a major concern for them.

