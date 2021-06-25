Advertisement

UPDATE: Ocala PD arrest vandal who drew racist messages on Fancy Hair Collection van

By Alex Carter
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Ocala Police arrested the man they say vandalized a van belonging to Gainesville business Fancy Hair Collection.

Victor Lee Buttermore of Crystal River was arrested on felony criminal mischief for spraying racist graffiti on Fancy Hair Collection’s newly wrapped van.

The van was in Ocala at Screaming Aero Graphics to get a branded wrap over the weekend.

Buttermore was traced via license plate, and Ocala Police discovered he owns a competing signs and wraps business not far from Screaming Aero Graphics.

He owns Signs Unlimited and had recently lost an employee to Screaming Aero Graphics. Buttermore admitted to spray-painting the noose and the letters “KKK” but says he did it in retaliation against his competitor, and former employee.

Lebresha Williams was discouraged by the incident, but says that “situations like this clearly show that racism still does exist and it’s just crazy because we’re in the year of 2021.”

The defaced wrap on Fancy Hair Collection’s van has now been replaced.

