Ocala police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a car at Home Depot

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Ocala, police are searching for a man who they said broke into a car at the Home Depot and stole more than $1,000 dollars worth of belongings.

Police said he also may have stolen items from the store as well as another car from the parking lot when he left the store.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala police are searching for a man accused of committing credit card fraud

