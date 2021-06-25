Ocala police are searching for a man accused of committing credit card fraud

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are searching for a man they said committed credit card fraud.

According to police they have the suspect on video who they said stole a person’s credit card from Jenkins Kia around 6:45 p.m Thursday.

An hour later, the man used the card to buy a drone worth $1,000 dollars from a Best Buy in Ocala.

