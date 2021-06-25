Advertisement

Ocala police are searching for a man accused of committing credit card fraud

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are searching for a man they said committed credit card fraud.

According to police they have the suspect on video who they said stole a person’s credit card from Jenkins Kia around 6:45 p.m Thursday.

An hour later, the man used the card to buy a drone worth $1,000 dollars from a Best Buy in Ocala.

