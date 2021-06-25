Advertisement

Ocala’s Jamarrien Burt commits to play football for Gators

Players entering their senior seasons use this time of year to decide on a college
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator football program picked up a commitment from right in their backyard on Thursday, as Forest High School defensive back / wide receiver Jamarrien Burt announced his commitment to Florida on social media. Burt still has his senior year of high school to play. He competed at Forest as a junior after two seasons at Trinity Catholic.

Although Burt plays both ways, the Ocala native tagged Florida cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar in his post, indicating that he will emphasize defense in college.

As a junior, Burt played seven games for the Wildcats, making 26 tackles as a defensive back and hauling in 24 receptions at receiver.

