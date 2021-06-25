Q-Anon couple charged in Capitol riot, wife at home in Ocala, husband still in custody

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 465 people have been arrested in connection to the incident, according to the Department of Justice. FBI agents said at least 44 of them are Floridians.

There are now at least six people from Marion County involved with the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot, and all but one of them has been released from custody.

Jamie Buteau and his wife Jennifer are the latest to be arrested by the FBI.

The husband and wife are well known in the Q-Anon community.

They appeared on the HBO documentary series ‘Q:Into the Storm’ and other national news outlets.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s inmate search database, this couple lives in the 34482 zip code of Ocala.

They had their first court appearance Thursday.

“You don’t assault a police official or law enforcement officer. That’s just not something that’s okay. I agree with Judge Lammens decision and how he ruled on this,” Ocala City Mayor, Kent Guinn said.

And with a simple Facebook search, we saw that Jennifer did have some sort of involvement at the Thirsty Turtle Pub in Dunnellon.

We reached out to the bar, but they told us no comment.

Jamie is facing eight different charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees, and engaging in physical violence on capitol grounds.

According to the criminal complaint, Jamie threw a chair at U.S. Capitol Police officers while he was inside the Capitol building.

Jennifer is only facing four charges, the most serious is a misdemeanor.

She was given a 25,000 dollar bond during her first court appearance and was released from the Marion County jail Thursday night at 9:58.

Jamie was released from the Marion County jail Friday at 2p.m.

He’s expected to have a detention hearing in Orlando on Tuesday, June 29, and will remain in law enforcement custody.

