Suspect in FL Blue Alert has ties to Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement officers are searching for a man accused of shooting a Daytona police officer in the head, and the triggerman has ties to Gainesville.

29-year-old Othal Wallace has family members in Gainesville, according to a Gainesville Police spokesperson.

Wallace was confronted by 26-year-old officer Jason Raynor while he was investigating a suspicious incident.

When backup officers arrived, he was found with a gunshot wound.

Deputy Chief of Daytona Beach Police Jakari Young described the act as cold-hearted.

“This guy is heartless. I mean, his heart is pure malice. He could care less. He did that with zero remorse, zero remorse. You can tell.”

Officials say Raynor is in critical condition but is showing some improvement.

The suspect’s whereabouts remain unknown.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for Wallace’s arrest.

