Two teenagers arrested for breaking into school buses at Lake Weir Middle School

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teenagers are facing more than detention after Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say they broke into school buses.

They say two boys, 13 and 15 years old, broke into five buses at Lake Weir Middle School in the early hours of June 16.

They took fire extinguishers and broke a window then later stole a golf cart from a construction site.

The teens were arrested Monday and face multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

