UF volleyball team unveils complete fall schedule

Gators to open play Aug 27, end season at Kentucky
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After playing into April and having last season split into halves due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gator volleyball program took one step towards normalcy on Thursday with the release of its 2021 season schedule. It is a typical fall schedule of 28 matches. Florida opens on the road in the Sacramento State Invitational on Aug. 27 and plays three matches there before traveling to face 2019 NCAA champion Stanford on Aug. 31.

Some bullet points of the 2021 slate:

*The Gators’ first three home matches will be against top 15 opponents from last season. Minnesota will visit for the home opener on Sept. 5 and Baylor comes to Gainesville on Sept. 10-11.

*Florida ends the season by visiting defending national champion Kentucky on Nov. 26-27. The Wildcats became the first NCAA champion out of the SEC, but Florida dealt UK its only loss of the 2020-21 season in March.

*Florida State again appears on the schedule after last season was limited to SEC play. The Gators visit the Seminoles on Sept. 15.

*The 2021 schedule features eight two-match series. The SEC adopted that format last season to reduce travel during the pandemic and will be included again on a limited basis.

Florida finished last season 21-4 overall, including a 19-3 mark in SEC play. The Gators advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals, where they fell to top overall seed Wisconsin in five sets. Outside hitters Thayer Hall and T’ara Ceasar will be among those returning for Florida.

