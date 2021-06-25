Advertisement

Women accused of stealing $100K in merchandise from Walmarts across 5 states

Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.
Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.(Mesa Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (Gray News) – Police arrested two women accused of stealing over $100,000 in merchandise from Walmart stores across five states.

According to the Mesa Police Department, Mary Garcia, 47, and Melinda Rodriguez, 38, face several charges for organized retail theft.

Police said Wednesday in a news release that the pair would use the in-store scanning app from Walmart in order to use the quick pay at the checkout, but ultimately would bypass payment and walk out with the unpaid items.

“By using the app, the suspect gave the appearance that they were paying for the items,” police said.

Law enforcement teamed up with Walmart Loss Prevention and launched an investigation in March 2021.

Over time, Garcia and Rodriguez were tracked using the same tactic for thefts in Arizona, California, Utah, Colorado and Texas.

Police say Garcia was responsible for about $72,000 in stolen items in Maricopa County alone, while Rodriguez was responsible for about $34,000 in stolen merchandise.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville shooting
UPDATE: Five shot at teen party held at Gainesville American Legion post; two suspects in custody
Shooter in officer-involved shooting has ties to Gainesville
Suspect in FL Blue Alert has ties to Gainesville
Jail Director Robert Woody
Alachua County Jail Director stepping down
Ocala PD arrest Victor Buttermore who drew racist messages on Fancy Hair Collection van.
UPDATE: Ocala PD arrest vandal who drew racist messages on Fancy Hair Collection van
While passing through Marion County, 59-year-old Quang Vo of California bought a winning...
California truck driver bought winning lottery ticket in Marion County

Latest News

A makeshift memorial bears photos of some of the missing people that hangs from a fence, near...
Victims in Miami condo collapse came from around the world
In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, a traveler awaits for transportation at the Los Angeles...
Man jumps from moving plane at Los Angeles airport
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo search grows dire with 159 still unaccounted for
"A lot of people were in the girl's bathroom."
WATCH: Video obtained exclusively by TV20 shows the scene inside the American Legion Post as shots are fired
WATCH: Video obtained exclusively by TV20 shows the scene inside the American Legion Post as...
WATCH: Video obtained exclusively by TV20 shows the scene inside the American Legion Post as shots are fired