Alachua County Commissioners are offering to support small farmers and ranchers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission is offering support to small farmers and ranchers in the county.

Commissioners are offering $10,000 in grants as apart of a Pilot Program, any farm or ranch that makes between $1,000 and a quarter million dollars a year are eligible. Total requests for each farm can be no more than $5,000 dollars.

The deadline to apply is July 30th.

