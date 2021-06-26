Backwards K Summer Showcase debuts in Newberry

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -Ninety softball travel ball teams came to Newberry to participate in the Backwards K Summer Showcase this weekend.

The three divisions of play participating in the event are 14U, 16U and 18U.

The summer bash is usually held in Jacksonville, where the company is based out of, however, due to a hurricane that hit Jacksonville last fall, Backwards K decided to move the event to Newberry this summer.

This event is designed to allow softball players to showcase their talents in front of coaches and recruiters in hopes of getting recruited for scholarships.

A recruiting camp was held on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Followed by the first round of games shortly after.

Each team is guaranteed to play at least five games.

The summer showcase runs until June 27 at Champions Park in Newberry.

