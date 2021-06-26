Advertisement

Dr. Jacqueline Quinn to speak at Cade Museum for state of innovation series

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cade Museum is featuring a NASA engineer that is helping look for water on the moon.

Doctor Jacqueline Quinn will speak during the museums in a state of innovation speaker series. Quinn holds 12 US patents along with several awards and she is even a member of the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

The link to sign up for the virtual event is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-an-inventor-tickets-158598948725?keep_tld=1

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

"A lot of people were in the girl's bathroom."
WATCH: Video obtained exclusively by TV20 shows the scene inside the American Legion Post as shots are fired
“The cows were left to starve in a field littered with the corpses of their friends and...
“The cows were left to starve”: Neglected cattle seek sanctuary in NCFL
Woman and husband facing charges related to the Jan. 6 capitol riots.
Q-Anon couple charged in Capitol riot, wife at home in Ocala, husband still in custody
Teenage survivor of the American Legion Post shooting recounts the night that forever changed her
Teenage survivor of the American Legion Post shooting recounts the night that forever changed her
Gainesville shooting
UPDATE: Five shot at teen party held at Gainesville American Legion post; two suspects in custody

Latest News

The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away
Cade Museum Meet the Inventor
Cade Museum Meet the Inventor
Two more teens were arrested for the shooting..
Two more teens arrested in American Legion party shooting
GDP said they arrested 16 year-old Christian Jones and charged him with attempted murder and...
Two more teens arrested in American Legion party shooting