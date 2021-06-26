Dr. Jacqueline Quinn to speak at Cade Museum for state of innovation series
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cade Museum is featuring a NASA engineer that is helping look for water on the moon.
Doctor Jacqueline Quinn will speak during the museums in a state of innovation speaker series. Quinn holds 12 US patents along with several awards and she is even a member of the National Inventors Hall of Fame.
The link to sign up for the virtual event is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-an-inventor-tickets-158598948725?keep_tld=1
