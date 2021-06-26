Dr. Jacqueline Quinn to speak at Cade Museum for state of innovation series

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cade Museum is featuring a NASA engineer that is helping look for water on the moon.

Doctor Jacqueline Quinn will speak during the museums in a state of innovation speaker series. Quinn holds 12 US patents along with several awards and she is even a member of the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

The link to sign up for the virtual event is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-an-inventor-tickets-158598948725?keep_tld=1

