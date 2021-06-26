Gainesville man arrested after he was caught selling drugs and trafficking fentanyl

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after he was caught selling drugs and trafficking fentanyl.

40 year old Joshua Walton was pulled over around midnight Saturday morning in Gainesville for having a busted tail light and an expired registration.

During the traffic stop an Alachua County deputy smelled marijuana and searched Walton’s vehicle eventually finding the drug along with 18 grams of cocaine and nearly 30 grams of fentanyl. Scales were also found in his possession.

Walton is being charged with 3 felonies including drug trafficking and possession with intent to sell.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.