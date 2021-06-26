Advertisement

Man convicted of driving into student runners in Oklahoma

FILE - In this June 15, 2021 file photo, Max Leroy Townsend, charged with second degree murder...
FILE - In this June 15, 2021 file photo, Max Leroy Townsend, charged with second degree murder for crashing his pickup truck into a group of high school cross country runners, killing three and injuring five, is escorted out of the courtroom during a break for lunch during jury selection for his trial in Norman, Okla.(Sue Ogrocki | AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A man accused of crashing into an Oklahoma high school cross-country team, killing three and injuring several others, has been found guilty of murder.

Cleveland County jurors on Friday found Max Townsend guilty of three counts of second-degree murder.

The 58-year-old was also found guilty of three counts of leaving the scene of a fatality accident and four counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Prosecutors said Townsend accelerated his pickup truck to 77 mph before crashing into the runners from Moore High School in suburban Oklahoma City in February 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"A lot of people were in the girl's bathroom."
WATCH: Video obtained exclusively by TV20 shows the scene inside the American Legion Post as shots are fired
“The cows were left to starve in a field littered with the corpses of their friends and...
“The cows were left to starve”: Neglected cattle seek sanctuary in NCFL
Woman and husband facing charges related to the Jan. 6 capitol riots.
Q-Anon couple charged in Capitol riot, wife at home in Ocala, husband still in custody
Teenage survivor of the American Legion Post shooting recounts the night that forever changed her
Teenage survivor of the American Legion Post shooting recounts the night that forever changed her
Gainesville shooting
UPDATE: Five shot at teen party held at Gainesville American Legion post; two suspects in custody

Latest News

A 2018 report on the building by Morabito Consultants included concerns about structural damage...
At least 5 dead in condo collapse as search and rescue efforts continue
People in Portland, Oregon, played in fountains to try and deal with the excessive heat...
Portland records hottest day ever amid Northwest scorcher
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Crews at condo collapse site find body, raising death toll to five
President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden: Infrastructure vow was not intended to be veto threat
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, then-President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to...
Trump airs old election grievances at campaign-style rally