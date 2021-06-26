Advertisement

Ocala Police looking for driver after a pedestrian was dragged and killed in hit-and-run

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Friday night around 10:16pm a 45-year-old black male was walking in the outside lane on the 1000 block of South US Hwy 441. When he was hit by a white Toyota Camry.

The man became lodged beneath the car, which did not stop. Dragging him until he was dislodged on the 500 block of SW 1st St. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The car continued hitting a tree at the intersection of SE Broadway St and SE Tuscawilla Ave.

Terry Marince a neighbor saw police cars outside his home and didn’t realize what happened.

“Ocala being such a sweet town I thought maybe it was something off the square and someone made the wrong turn and he hit a tree, but to find out someone was actually killed in this incident and drug for miles and just left on the side of the road it makes me very sad,” said Marince.

The driver of the Camry has not been located and the Ocala Police Department is asking for anyone with information to give them a call at 352-369-7000 OR you can submit an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867).

