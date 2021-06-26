Teenage survivor of the American Legion Post shooting recounts the night that forever changed her

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting broke out at a party at the Gainesville American Legion Post last night, leaving five minors injured.

All of the people there were teenagers, and one 16-year-old girl spoke to TV 20 about the moment gunfire rang out.

“My mind.. it went blank like the first one I don’t remember what I seen it went blank.”

The girl asked not to be named due to privacy reasons.

She said the party started out like any normal night, but as it got later and she saw a group of boys walk in, red flags were raising in her mind.

“I looked to my right and I see a boy playing with a lighter and I see one boy he had a black ski mask on.”

The girl said as she was leaving the building, she saw one of her good friends from school lying on the floor.

“I turned my head, and I see him laying on the floor unconscious and wasn’t responding. I didn’t know who it was, so I went up because my phone was near the body. I went to go get my phone and I looked at the body and it was the boy I knew. Me and the boy was close, we went to the same school.”

A spokesperson with the Gainesville Police Department said they have not found a motive yet.

As of now, two suspects are in custody in connection to the shooting.

