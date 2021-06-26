Advertisement

Two more teens arrested in American Legion party shooting

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department said the public was a big help in the arrest of two more teens in connection to the shooting that left five teens shot. Leaving one in critical condition and four others with non-life threatening injuries.

GDP said they arrested 16 year-old Christian Jones and charged him with attempted murder and carrying a concealed firearm.

Along with 17 year-old Jarquez Mitchell for aggravated assault and carrying a concealed firearm.

Two others, 14 year-old Jakaren Ford and 17 year-old Javari Bapiste were arrested earlier and both charged.

Graham Glover the GPD’s public information officer said the public was a major help.

“Anonymous phone calls from people in the public we thank our folks here in the community for reaching out to GPD and sharing this information with us. followed up several leads after the arrest occurred Thursday night and then our criminal intelligence unit were able to locate Mr. Jones and Mr. Mitchell.”

Glover said they’ve arrested everyone in connection and the public should feel safe as of right now. 

