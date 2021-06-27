Advertisement

4 men rescued by the US Coast Guard after their boat capsized 30 miles off the gulf

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WCJB) - 4 men are back on dry land after a fishing trip in Cedar Key ended with the military being called in.

Take a look at this video footage from the US Coast Guard Station in Clearwater, it shows the rescue which took place 30 miles off the coast of the gulf community. The boat had capsized after an intense afternoon thunderstorm on Friday.

They spent all of Friday night clinging to the hull, but they were all smiles after being airlifted out of the water.

